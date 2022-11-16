Jay Leno's doctor gives update on his condition after suffering severe burns in car fire

Jay Leno's doctor in Los Angeles will give an update Wednesday on the comedian's condition after he suffered severe burns to his hands and face when a fire erupted in his garage over the weekend.

Dr. Peter H. Grossman is the medical director of the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Leno said in a statement "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The former "Tonight Show" host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at his Burbank garage.

Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled because of a "serious medical emergency," People magazine reported earlier Monday, citing an email sent to those attending the conference.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, "Jay Leno’s Garage," and now hosts a revival of the game show "You Bet Your Life," airing on FOX.









