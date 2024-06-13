Jameson's Pub Santa Monica bar manager killed trying to break up fight; suspect arrested

The manager at Jameson's Pub in Santa Monica was killed while trying to break up a fight early Tuesday morning.

Just after 12 a.m., Santa Monica police officers responded to the 2700 block of Main Street, near Jameson’s Pub, after receiving a call about a battery that had just occurred.

According to police, a fight broke out on the street outside of the pub when Jameson’s manager asked several patrons to leave. One of the men involved in the altercation punched the manager, causing him to lose consciousness. When the officers arrived on the scene, the manager was not breathing.

Officers administered CPR until the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving measures. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The bar manager's identity has not been released.

All three patrons involved in the incident were initially arrested and booked at the Santa Monica Jail.

Officers later determined that the individual who threw the deadly punch was identified as Leonard Hector Korpie, 26, of Venice.

Leonard Hector Korpie. (FOX 11)

The District Attorney's office charged Koprie with homicide and he is being held on $2 million bail.

FOX 11 has reached out to Jameson's Pub for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information related to this incident or this individual is encouraged to contact Detective Tavera at Hector.Tavera@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander 24 hours at 310-458-8427