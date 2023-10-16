Israel government slams Gigi Hadid over pro-Palestine social media post

article

The State of Israel is blasting Gigi Hadid after the model shared a social media post showing support for Palestine amid the ongoing Israel Hamas war.

Hadid, who is half-Palestinian, shared an infographic on Instagram condemning the conflation of support for Palestinians with antisemitism or support for Hamas.

"There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas," she wrote.

"Have you been sleeping this past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you," the Israeli government responded on its official Instagram account with a post that included an apparent image of a child's room apparently covered in blood, with toys on the floor, writing, "If you don’t condemn this, your words mean nothing."

Israel’s official Instagram account also mocked Hadid’s original post with a mirror image of her meme, writing, "There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do."

Hadid faced criticism for comparing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last year.

Her father, real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, is a Palestinian immigrant and practicing Muslim. Just a few days ago, he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "the new Hitler of modern times."

On Instagram, he posted a photo of Netanyahu with a caption stating, "Netanyahu: Hitler didn’t want to kill jews, he killed because a Muslim told him to do so."

"The worst lie in history," Hadid wrote above the picture. "This was never about Hamas. This to create the new graveyard to 2.5 million Palestinians .. the new Hitler of modern times."

More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

Water has run out at U.N. shelters across Gaza and overwhelmed doctors at the territory’s largest hospital struggled to care for patients they fear will die once generators run out of fuel.

The Associated Press and FOX News Channel contributed to this report.



