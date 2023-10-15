Angelenos gather across Los Angeles County to show support for Israel Sunday

article

Across Los Angeles Sunday, Southern California Jews were out expressing their solidarity with Israel and other American Jews. A very large group in Century City was in the streets carrying signs and flags. It was a chance, as they said, to let fellow Jews know they're not alone, especially with the rise in antisemitism.

"It's important that we stand in support of Israel, fight for the right of the Jewish State and the right of the Jews everywhere," one demonstrator told FOX 11.

"This is absolute terrorism; barbarian people who came in and slaughtered civilians," another said, on the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

In the San Fernando Valley there was a car rally in support of Israel that started on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills and worked its way to Woodley Park. Organizers asked participants to bring candles to remember those who died.

That sadness Southern California Jews are feeling drove a group of people in the San Fernando Valley to make care packages. In the boxes, volunteers packed up toys, clothes, blankets, personal products and other items. One organizer named Henny described what's in the boxes as, "Whatever they need. We're just sending them a supply. Whatever we can."

At LA High Memorial Park dozens of people gathered to express their grief. They prayed, they lit candles. David Shapiro with the group "If Not Now" said his organization was seriously concerned about the potential for more death in Gaza if Israel moves in. The group encouraged people to write their representatives and demand a cease fire.

Saturday a large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators hit the streets to express their concerns. Sunday, there was a small demonstration, but this day was largely an opportunity for those who are Jewish to express themselves.