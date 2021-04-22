Isaias Cervantes: LASD body camera footage released showing shooting of man with autism

A news conference and protest are planned Thursday in downtown Los Angeles as the family of a young man wounded in a deputy-involved shooting reacts to the body camera footage of the incident that was just released.

The new body camera video released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows the March 31 shooting of Isaias Cervantes by a deputy.

Cervantes, who is deaf and autistic, was shot in his home by the deputy after his family called police following a disturbance at their home. Cervantes was unarmed during the incident.

"My brother's not a criminal. We are not criminals. We were treated like criminals in our own house," his sister, Yadira Cervantes said during a press conference earlier this month.

Isaia Cervantes

The caller reported Cervantes was having a mental health crisis and was pushing other family members.

Disability advocates say this should be a learning opportunity for deputies on how to respond to people with autism and other disabilities.

The 25-year-old is now being treated at a hospital and could be paralyzed for life.

the sheriff's department says a family member later told deputies Cervantes was upset about his father being hospitalized and had told them to call police and "tell them to shoot me."