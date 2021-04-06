Hundreds of disability advocates protest the LASD shooting of Isaias Cervantes

Hundreds of disability advocates turned out on Monday to protest the shooting of Isaias Cervantes by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy.

Cervantes, who is deaf and autistic, was shot in his home on March 31 by a Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputy after his family called police following a disturbance at their home. Cervantes was unarmed during the incident.

The 25-year-old is currently fighting for his life at the hospital.

Isaia Cervantes

"We are hurt, we are angry. My brother's not a criminal. We are not criminals. We were treated like criminals in our own house," said his sister, Yadira Cervantes.

The sheriff's department said he attacked deputies, however, the family disputes that claim.

Body camera video of the incident is expected to be released soon.

Family members and their attorneys say the sheriff's department doesn't know how to handle those with disabilities.

Protesters were demanding accountability, justice and reform in Los Angeles County to "ensure no other person with a disability becomes a victim of police violence."

Disability Voices United is an advocacy organization to help those individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. You can click here for more information on the organization.

