Vigil held for man with autism who was shot by a LA County deputy

A community held a vigil for a young man with autism who was shot by a Los Angeles County deputy earlier in the week.

On Friday, the Disability Voices United, other community leaders and the family and friends of Isaia Cervantes called for the justice of the 25-year-old, who is currently fighting for his life at the hospital.

Back on March 31, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at a home in Cudahy. LASD claims Cervantes, who was accused of attacking one of his family members, targeted one of the deputies on scene and was "gouging at his eyes while attempting to disarm."

Cervantes was ultimately shot by a deputy, leaving the 25-year-old in critical condition. Many who attended the vigil argued the deputy used excessive force.

Disability Voices United is an advocacy organization to help those individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. You can click here for more information on the organization.

