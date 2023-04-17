Expand / Collapse search

Procession held for LA soldier killed in helicopter crash

Monday marks a somber homecoming for a fallen Los Angeles soldier. The body of Sgt. Isaac John Gayo, 27, returned to Southern California, followed by a procession Monday evening. Gayo was among the nine U.S. Army soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Kentucky in late March of 2023.

Gayo's sister, Margaritta, said during the procession that her late brother wanted to fulfill their father's dream of being a pilot. Isaac Gayo had just been accepted to flight school, according to the family.

The crash happened near Fort Campbell in Kentucky during what was described as a routine training operation.

Also killed were:

  • Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida
  • Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri
  • Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina
  • Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida
  • Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri
  • Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey.

