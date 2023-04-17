Procession held for LA soldier killed in helicopter crash

Monday marks a somber homecoming for a fallen Los Angeles soldier.

The body of Sgt. Isaac John Gayo, 27, returned to Southern California, followed by a procession Monday evening. Gayo was among the nine U.S. Army soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Kentucky in late March of 2023.

Gayo's sister, Margaritta, said during the procession that her late brother wanted to fulfill their father's dream of being a pilot. Isaac Gayo had just been accepted to flight school, according to the family.

The crash happened near Fort Campbell in Kentucky during what was described as a routine training operation.

Also killed were: