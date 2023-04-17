Procession held for LA soldier killed in helicopter crash
LOS ANGELES - Monday marks a somber homecoming for a fallen Los Angeles soldier.
The body of Sgt. Isaac John Gayo, 27, returned to Southern California, followed by a procession Monday evening. Gayo was among the nine U.S. Army soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Kentucky in late March of 2023.
Gayo's sister, Margaritta, said during the procession that her late brother wanted to fulfill their father's dream of being a pilot. Isaac Gayo had just been accepted to flight school, according to the family.
The crash happened near Fort Campbell in Kentucky during what was described as a routine training operation.
Also killed were:
- Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida
- Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas
- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri
- Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina
- Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida
- Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama
- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri
- Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey.