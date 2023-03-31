LA soldier among 9 killed in Kentucky helicopter crash, US Army says

article

One of the nine Army soldiers killed when a pair of Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training session near Fort Campbell in Kentucky was a Los Angeles resident, Army officials said Friday.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning during what was described as a routine training operation.

Among the nine soldiers who died was Sgt. Isaac John Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, according to the Army.

Also killed were:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey.

"This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division," Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, said in a statement. "The loss of these soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come. Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen soldiers."