Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara surrenders in federal bank fraud case

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, has surrendered to authorities and is now in federal custody, as confirmed by the U.S. Attorney's Office. Mizuhara is scheduled to make his initial federal court appearance on bank fraud charges at 1 p.m. in downtown Los Angeles.

Mizuhara, previously known for his role as Ohtani's interpreter, is facing federal bank fraud charges for allegedly embezzling more than $16 million from Ohtani to cover gambling debts.

During a press conference, officials from the Department of Justice accused Mizuhara of using Ohtani's funds to fuel his "voracious appetite for illegal sports betting" and engaging in fraud on a significant scale.

Mizuhara's surrender and court appearance come after his termination by the Dodgers last month, prompted by reports that he had misappropriated more than $4.5 million of Ohtani's money to settle gambling debts with an illicit bookmaker in Orange County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Martin Estrada, the U.S. Attorney, highlighted Mizuhara's unique access to Ohtani's financial affairs, citing Mizuhara's close working relationship with the baseball star over six years.

It's important to note that at this time, there is no indication that Ohtani was aware of the $16 million transfers from his account to bookmakers, and Ohtani is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to officials.

The MLB has also launched its own investigation into the matter.