iPhone feature helps rescue 2 people stranded after crash in Angeles National Forest

An iPhone feature is credited with helping crews find two people who were stranded two people who were stranded with zero cell service in the Angeles National Forest.

According to the Montrose Search and Rescue Team, a volunteer agency that helped the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department with the rescue, the smart phone's "emergency satellite service" feature notified crews that a car went off-road Tuesday afternoon. The notification came despite the fact that neither people involved in the crash had the signal to call 9-1-1.

When crews made their way to the rescue scene, they learned that a car fell about 300 feet off the side of the mountain. The two people in the crash not only miraculously survived the fall, but they were also able to get themselves out of the car and were conscious enough to use the phone's emergency satellite service to communicate with emergency crews via text, according to the Montrose Search and Rescue Team.

The Montrose Search and Rescue Team, Los Angeles County Fire Department and LASD made their way to the scene and airlifted the two people – a man and a woman believed to be in their 20s – to safety and took them to the hospital.

The Montrose Search and Rescue Team tracks down two people stranded with no cell signal after being in a crash in the Angeles National Forest. PHOTO: Montrose Search and Rescue Team

The two people in the crash are believed to be recovering from mild to moderate injuries, according to the Montrose Search and Rescue Team. A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the two people pay cover medical expenses from the horrific crash. Those looking to help can click here for more information.