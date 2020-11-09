Man struck by police gunfire in Anaheim; investigation underway

An investigation was underway Monday after a man was struck by police gunfire in a residential area in Anaheim.

The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Syracuse Avenue, located near the intersection of Lincoln and Dale avenues.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, an officer-involved shooting occurred, the Anaheim Police Department said.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain unknown.

The suspect was transferred to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

A second suspect remains outstanding, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.