Man struck by police gunfire in Anaheim; investigation underway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - An investigation was underway Monday after a man was struck by police gunfire in a residential area in Anaheim.
The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Syracuse Avenue, located near the intersection of Lincoln and Dale avenues.
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, an officer-involved shooting occurred, the Anaheim Police Department said.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain unknown.
The suspect was transferred to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
A second suspect remains outstanding, authorities said.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.