Investigation underway after Covina police fatally shoot man

An investigation by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is underway after Covina police shot and killed a man Saturday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 100 block of East Arrow Highway, according to authorities.

The victim died at a local area hospital.

No officers were injured.

Officials did not release any further details on the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org



