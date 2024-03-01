Interim LAPD Chief Dominic Choi to be sworn in Friday

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Friday will swear-in Dominic Choi as the interim chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, the first Asian-American to hold the position.

The ceremony will take place just a day after former Chief Michel Moore formally retired.

Hundreds of uniformed and civilian LAPD employees gathered outside the department's downtown headquarters and formed an Honor Cordon, saluting and cheering as Moore exited the building for the final time as chief. The Honor Cordon is considered one of the department's highest tributes.

Moore said he plans to move away from Los Angeles to be closer to his daughter, though he will retain a consultant role with the city.

The Board of Police Commissioners selected Assistant Chief Choi as the interim chief of police, and he is to take on the role starting Friday. He will be formally sworn in as the department's 58th chief at LAPD headquarters.

Among those expected to attend the event are City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, City Council President Paul Krekorian, Council members Traci Park, John Lee, Tim McOsker and Imelda Padilla.

Richard Tefank, executive director of the Board of Police Commissioners will also be in attendance, as well as Carlos De La Guerra, managing senior assistant city attorney, Erich King, legislative director for Lee's office, Matt Szabo, the city's administrative officer, and Joe Buscaino, former City Council member.

The son of Korean immigrants, Choi was raised locally and began his career with the LAPD in 1995 after earning his bachelor's degree in accounting from USC.

He was promoted to detective at the LAPD's Harbor Division in 2001, to sergeant in the 77th Street area in 2002, lieutenant in 2009 and captain in 2014. In December 2017, he was promoted to commander and assigned to the Operations-Central Bureau. He was also appointed as the Department's homeless coordinator and remained in that position until July 2019.

He became deputy chief in August 2019 and assistant chief in July 2021.

In January, Choi was appointed director of the Office of Operations, responsible for South Bureau Homicide Division, LAX Field Services Division, the Department Homeless Coordinator, Operations-Central Bureau, Operations-South Bureau, Operations-West Bureau and Operations-Valley Bureau.

Choi is married with three children.

According to LAPD, Choi's leadership will mark a "pivotal" chapter in the LAPD's journey, reflecting a dedication to inclusivity, community engagement and effective law enforcement practices.

In an early February news conference Choi said his priority will be to maintain stability in the department as the city continues its search for the new chief of police, as well as focusing on bolstering the LAPD's ranks.

Choi also confirmed he would not apply to fill the position permanently, following rules that the commissioners established in their search for an interim chief.

Bass and the Board of Police Commissioners are to continue a nationwide search for the next chief of police who will lead the department through world events coming to the L.A. region, such as the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.