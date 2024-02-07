Dominic Choi appointed as interim LAPD chief

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the LA Police Commission appointed a new interim LAPD chief Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department Assistant Chief Dominic Choi will begin his role as interim chief in March.

In January, Chief Michel Moore announced he was retiring from the department after serving for more than 40 years. His retirement will go into effect at the end of February.

Moore will remain involved with LAPD in a consulting role.

Moore had been the chief of LAPD since 2018. He was first appointed to chief by then-Mayor Eric Garcetti and was re-elected for a second term on January 2023 after getting a unanimous vote by the Board of Police Commissioners. He joined LAPD in 1981 and moved up to captain in 1998.

Choi is a 28-year veteran of the force and is the first Asian-American to hold this title.

"I am honored and humbled to take this role on," Choi said during the press conference. "My commitment is that I'll serve as a collaborative leader and ensure that we move forward, stay on track and stay focused on increasing public safety."

He was born in LA and joined the LAPD in 1995 after graduating from USC. He worked patrol assignments then rose to detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and in January 2024 he was appointed to Director of Office of Operations, responsible for South Bureau Homicide, LAX Field Services Division, the Department of Homeless coordinator, Operations central bureau, Operations south bureau, Operations west bureau and Operations valley bureau.

He became deputy chief in August 2019 and assistant chief in July 2021.

Choi will not be the permanent chief. His position is only temporary, and Choi is not in the running for permanent chief of LAPD. He said the candidates for interim chief are not in the running for permanent chief. Currently, a nationwide search is underway to find the next chief of police.