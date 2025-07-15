Influential evangelical preacher John MacArthur dies at 86

article

The Brief The Rev. John MacArthur, an influential evangelical preacher and leader of Grace Community Church for over five decades, died Monday at 86. MacArthur was known for his conservative theological teachings, expository preaching, and controversial stances on various issues. He gained national attention during the pandemic for defying Los Angeles County's health orders, resulting in a legal settlement.



What we know:

The Rev. John MacArthur, a significant figure in evangelical Christianity, died on Monday, July 14, 2025, at the age of 86.

He served as the pastor of Grace Community Church in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles for more than five decades.

His passing was announced by his ministry via social media, and on Sunday, a church pastor, Tom Patton, had informed the congregation that MacArthur was hospitalized with pneumonia.

MacArthur's influence extended globally through his "Grace to You" broadcast ministry and numerous books, translated into dozens of languages.

He was known for his expository preaching, a method where he would teach scripture line by line, aiming for timeless explanations of the Bible.

He maintained a traditional pulpit style, avoiding pop culture references and emotional appeals.

He was also a controversial figure, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic when he defied Los Angeles County's health orders by continuing to hold indoor services for hundreds of congregants without enforcing masking or physical distancing.

This led to lawsuits between the county and the church, which culminated in August 2021 with the county paying $800,000 to Grace Community Church to settle the dispute, a result MacArthur described as a "monumental victory."

MacArthur was a vocal proponent of complementarianism, the belief in distinct roles for men and women, opposing women serving as pastors. He publicly criticized prominent evangelical women like Beth Moore and Rev. Paula White-Cain.

His ministry also included training future church leaders through the Master's University and the Master's Seminary in Southern California.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, their four adult children — Matt, Marcy, Mark, and Melinda — 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

MacArthur had experienced health issues in recent years, including heart and lung procedures, and had acknowledged his declining health in a video message earlier this year.

What they're saying:

Evangelical leader Franklin Graham praised MacArthur, writing on social media that "He could get more out of a Bible verse than anyone I’ve ever known," and calling him one of "America’s great Bible teachers."

The Rev. Al Mohler, a Southern Baptist leader, referred to MacArthur as "a lion of the pulpit" in World magazine, stating, "He was a preacher God used to make other preachers better preachers."

During a Sunday service at the height of the pandemic, MacArthur told his congregants that their gathering was not an act of rebellion but because "our Lord has commanded us to come together and worship him." In a video message earlier this year reflecting on his health, MacArthur remarked, "I realize I’m on the last lap. That takes on a new meaning when you know you’re on the short end of the candle. I am all thanks and praise to God for everything he’s allowed me to be a part of and everything he’s accomplished by his Word in these years of ministry."

The backstory:

John MacArthur's ministry at Grace Community Church spanned over 50 years, starting when he took the helm of the nondenominational congregation at the age of 29.

His approach to preaching and theology was firmly rooted in conservative evangelicalism, and he was known for his steadfast adherence to his interpretations of biblical scripture.

This adherence often led to controversies, not only with secular authorities, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also within the evangelical community itself, particularly concerning his criticism of charismatic Christianity and his views on gender roles within the church.