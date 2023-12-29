Indianapolis Colts' Drew Ogletree accused of domestic battery, arrest records show

article

NFL tight end Drew Ogletree was booked at a jail in Indiana for alleged domestic battery in front of a child.

According to an arrest record in Indiana, Ogletree – who plays for the Indianapolis Colts – was charged with "domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, knowing child present and might be able to see/hear."

Ogletree was arrested Friday without bond, the arrest record says.

The Colts issued the following statement in response to the news of Ogletree's arrest:

"We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree. The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Ogletree joined the Colts after he was drafted by Indianapolis in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played 12 games with the Colts, caught nine passes and hauled in two receiving touchdowns.

Prior to making the league, he played college football at Youngstown State and Findlay.