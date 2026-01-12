In-N-Out targeted in Southern California counterfeit scheme; 2 women arrested

The Brief Two Long Beach women were arrested for allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills at approximately 12 In-N-Out locations across Los Angeles and Orange counties. Auriona Lewis and Tatiyanna Foster are accused of victimizing a dozen restaurants before being identified through surveillance footage and search warrants. Lewis faces felony charges for counterfeiting and grand theft, while Foster's case is pending a court appearance later this month.



Two women accused of using counterfeit money at a dozen In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Southern California are behind bars, according to the Glendale Police Department.

What we know:

The investigation began following a report of counterfeit activity at a Glendale In-N-Out on October 21, 2025.

Detectives discovered the incident was part of a larger pattern involving about a dozen restaurant locations across Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to the Glendale Police Department.

By coordinating with In-N-Out’s security team and reviewing video footage, police identified 24-year-old Auriona Lewis and 26-year-old Tatiyanna Foster, both from Long Beach, as the primary suspects.

Evidence recovered such as counterfeit bills linked the pair to the illegal scheme, police said.

On October 30, 2025, a task force including Glendale detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Lewis in Palmdale. At the time of her arrest, she was in possession of counterfeit bills, gift cards, and transaction receipts.

Foster was later taken into custody on December 15, 2025, after she surrendered at the Glendale Police Department.

What's next:

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Lewis with felony counterfeiting and grand theft in November. She pleaded not guilty. She's due back in court in Pasadena on Jan. 20, when a date will be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for her to stand trial. She is no longer in custody.

Charges have not yet been filed against Foster, who remains jailed without bail due to a possible violation of probation stemming from a prior burglary case, according to court and jail records.

The Glendale Police Department is encouraging any businesses that suspect they have been targeted by similar schemes to report incidents immediately by calling 818-548-4840.