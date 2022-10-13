In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder's mission to fight addiction, human trafficking

What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the words "In-N-Out?"

For most people, it's the iconic burgers that have propelled the burger chain into stardom as a California institution.

But for owner Lynsi Snyder, there's a cause near and dear to her heart that she's hoping to spread more awareness on through her nonprofit Slave 2 Nothing Foundation.

Lynsi joins FOX 11 to talk about the fight against human trafficking and addiction.

This weekend, the nonprofit is hosting a benefit fundraiser on Saturday - the second annual Rock 2 Freedom - at the House of Blues in Anaheim. Slave 2 Nothing partners with carefully-vetted, like-minded organizations in the states that In-N-Out serves for this benefit.

To learn more about this weekend's event or get more information on the nonprofit, visit Slave2Nothing.org.



