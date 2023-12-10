In Depth: Organ Transplants

In segment one, Steve Kammerer Jr. received a heart transplant about two years ago. He talks about his journey with a failing heart, 70 days in the hospital waiting for a donor, and his recovery process post transplant.

He also tells us about his mother, who had a heart transplant as well, more than a decade before her son. Kammerer talks about his life now, which is active and athletic and how grateful he is to the donor who shared the gift of life with him.

In segment two, Irene Kim, MD is director of the Cedars-Sinai Comprehensive Transplant Program. She tells Hal about the program, who it helps and the progress that is being made in transplantation of various organs.

She details the challenges that still remain in sourcing enough organs for all those who need transplants. She also urges people to register as an organ donor, as she is herself.

In segment three, E’Tiffany Jones, Head of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at OneLegacy joins Hal to talk about the nonprofit which is tasked with the challenging but important role of sourcing organs for transplantation.

OneLegacy handles grieving relatives and joyous recipients at the same time, and has a state-of-the-art facility in Arcadia that helps connect donors to patients in need.

Potential organ donors can find them at the website www.onelegacy.org/register.