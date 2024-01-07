In Depth: New Laws

Attorney Ugo Lord joins Hal to talk about new California laws for 2024.

They discuss changes to the minimum wage for fast food workers and healthcare workers, and changes in testing for cannabis use for workers.

In segment two, Lord returns to talk about laws on workplace retaliation for discussing pay with co-workers.

There's also a new law that adds more sick days for workers, and provides mourning leave for employees who have lost a pregnancy, adoption or in vitro insemination.

In segment three, Hal and Lord discuss the new concealed carry restrictions, a limit on the cost of security deposits, elimination of hidden fees, and a host of other laws involving speed cameras, cruising bans, fentanyl dealers and the Ebony Alert.