In Depth: Black aviation

Hal Eisner visits Tomorrow’s Aeronautical Museum at the Compton/Woodley Airport, known as TAM.

It was founded by Black entrepreneur Robin Petgrave to be not only a display of aerial history but also a living classroom for kids who might otherwise not have these opportunities. TAM offers training in aeronautics and other STEM subjects from engineering to robotics and even has its own rocket lab.

The organization has opened opportunities to kids from elementary school age to teens who are now working in careers as pilots, mechanics, aeronautic engineers and more.

Hal speaks to Kveon Woods, who at age 14 is well on his way to being a pilot. He has been training at TAM since age 8. He talks about what the opportunity has meant to him and how he wants to share his knowledge and experience with others once he is a pilot.

Hal also chats with Marshal Andrews, one of the kids who got a boost from TAM and Petgrave. Andrews is now a chef and works out of a converted DC-3 plane that is now a food truck. The DC-3 serves up meals on the grounds of the airport for special events.

Petgrave talks a little bit about his business as an aerial tour guide and stunt pilot but says his real passion is giving back. The three sum up by talking with Hal about how important and meaningful it is to share mentorship with others.