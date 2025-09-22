ICE raids in LA to be documented by new 'liberty vans': What to know

The Brief Immigration activists in Los Angeles have launched three "liberty vans" to document ICE activity. The vans are equipped with cameras and staffed by trained volunteers, including videographers and lawyers. The goal is to livestream immigration enforcement and provide support to those being detained.



Immigration activists in Los Angeles have unveiled three new "liberty vans" to document ICE activity in real time.

The vans are outfitted with cameras and staffed by volunteers, including lawyers and videographers, with the goal of live-streaming immigration enforcement and providing support to those being detained.

What they're saying:

According to Hilda Delgado with the "Save America Movement," the vans are about accountability.

"We're not there to interfere with the law. We are there to really document and say 'you're watching us, we're watching you too.' It's a democracy."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass likened the effort to the civil rights movement, saying, "What changed the hearts and minds of the country and the world were cameras, was documentation of what was happening and that is what we're going to do with this new movement because we want the world to see what is going on in this city and in our country today."

Fabian Nuñez, also with the Save America Movement, added, "we will link arms with the community networks to document these ICE raids, to film the cruelty and show the truth to the nation and to the entire world."

The backstory:

The movement started in the wake of an immigration crackdown in Los Angeles over the summer and subsequent ICE raids.

Organizers say LA is the launch pad for a national movement.

The funds for the vans were raised through community contributions and some of the vehicles were donated.

What's next:

There are currently three operational "liberty vans" that are in a testing and training phase.

Organizers expect them to be fully operational 24/7 with three separate shifts of volunteers within the next few days.

They are urging people who believe there is a "moral crisis" in the country to get involved and raise their voices.