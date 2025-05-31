VIDEO: ICE raid at alleged underground nightclub in Los Angeles; More than 30 arrested

The Brief Homeland Security and ICE raided an alleged underground nightclub in Los Angeles, arresting 36 people with ties to China and Taiwan for being illegally present in the U.S. The raid is part of the Trump Administration's ongoing push for mass deportations, but officials did not specify the crimes committed or details about the nightclub.



Agents with Homeland Security and ICE raided an alleged underground nightclub in Los Angeles.

What we know:

The Los Angeles office of U.S. Homeland Security shared a video on social media of the raid. According to HSI Los Angeles, the department was joined by ICE and El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force to conduct the raid stemming from the alleged underground club.

In total, 36 people with ties to China and Taiwan were arrested in the raid, according to HSI Los Angeles.

What we don't know:

HSI Los Angeles said on social media that the "Chinese and Taiwanese nationals were arrested for being illegally present in the U.S.," but did not specify the crimes the suspects committed and how they ended up in the United States. Officials did not specify if the people arrested in the raid were U.S. residents or happened to be in the country when they got arrested.

It is also unknown what warranted the feds to call the Los Angeles site an illegal underground nightclub.

Officials did not specify where and when the raids were staged.

The backstory:

The raid in Los Angeles is the latest from the Trump Administration's ongoing push for mass deportations being enforced across the country. Here in Southern California, ICE had arrested more than a dozen people for their alleged involvement in COVID loan fraud scheme. That announcement came on May 29, two days before the alleged nightclub arrests were announced by HSI Los Angeles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What's next:

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. If convicted, each defendant could face time in federal prison.