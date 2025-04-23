ICE raids: Latest round of arrests in Southern California

Three months into President Donald Trump’s second term and his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, federal officers continue to make arrests across the U.S., including in Southern California.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents began targeting major sanctuary cities immediately after Trump's inauguration, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. The following day, Trump lifted longtime guidelines that restricted ICE from operating at "sensitive locations" such as schools, churches or hospitals.

In Southern California, protests have been held in downtown LA, Riverside, Santa Ana, San Diego, and other major cities to show support for keeping California safe for immigrants.

SUGGESTED:

Here are some of the known ICE arrests made by agents with ERO Los Angeles and HSI Los Angeles posted on their social media as of Wednesday, April 23. All suspects are in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

On April 22, Pedro Gutierrez was arrested in El Monte, according to ERO Los Angeles. Officials said Gutierrez is an illegal alien and child predator with additional convictions for possession of a controlled substance and DUI.

On April 18, authorities arrested 39-year-old Seung Hun Baik, who is wanted in his home country of South Korea for an aggravated offense involving psychotropic drugs.

On March 20, ICE agents in Denver arrested two people en route to Los Angeles with a bag of cash.

"One is a suspected MS-13 gang member and both are illegal aliens," officials said.

On March 24, 50-year-old Cesar Perez was arrested. He is wanted in Mexico for organized crime connection and weapons trafficking, officials said. He was previously convicted of smuggling in the U.S. and a previous removal.