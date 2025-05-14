239 ICE arrests made in Los Angeles during week-long operation

The Brief ICE announced 239 arrests made during a week-long immigration enforcement operation in LA last week. "Dangerous criminals throughout Los Angeles and surrounding cities" were arrested, officials said. Other agencies including the FBI and the ATF assisted during the operation.



More than 200 illegal immigrants were arrested during a recent week-long operation in Los Angeles, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Wednesday.

ICE said the operation was conducted from May to May 10 in the greater Los Angeles area, but did not specify where.

"ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations and interagency partners, identified, detained and removed dangerous criminals throughout Los Angeles and surrounding cities. Criminal aliens in the U.S. illegally should utilize the CBP Home app to self-deport and avoid arrest by ICE, the agency said in a statement.

Officials released photos of four of the suspects arrested during the operation, along with their alleged crimes:

Lan Pham

Lan Pham / ICE

Pham, 52, of Vietnam, is convicted of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon, parole violations, and drug violations.

Manuel Angel Rodriguez Martinez

Manuel Martinez / ICE

Martinez, 40, of El Salvador, is accused of aggravated rape of a minor or incapacitated individual "in the category of continuing crime" in El Salvador.

Jorge Artero Meza-Rodriguez

Jorge Rodriguez / ICE

Rodriguez, 52, of Mexico, is convicted of vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, and illegal reentry to the U.S., officials said.

Sung Park

Sung Park / ICE

Park, 52, of Korea, is convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

The arrests were made with the help of agencies including the FBI, the ATF, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officials are encouraging the public to report crime and suspicious activity by calling 866-347-2423 or completing the online tip form .

