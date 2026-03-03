Federal jury convicts 2 women for stalking ICE agent, livestreaming home address

article

The Brief A federal jury convicted Cynthia Raygoza and Ashleigh Brown of felony stalking for following an ICE officer to his home and livestreaming the encounter. The two women allegedly wore masks, used racial slurs against the officer's wife, and broadcasted his location, forcing the family to relocate. Raygoza and Brown face up to five years in federal prison if convicted.



A federal jury has convicted two women of felony stalking after they followed a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer home and broadcasted it live on social media, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said the harassment was so severe, it forced the officer’s family to leave their home and move to a different county.

What we know:

The incident happened on Aug. 28, 2025 when the two women, 38-year-old Cynthia Raygoza of Riverside and 38-year-old Ashleigh Brown of Colorado, followed an ICE agent from downtown Los Angeles to his home, according to officials.

Dressed in black and wearing masks, the women used multiple Instagram accounts—including "ice_out_of_la"—to livestream the officer’s route and disclose his location, authorities said.

When they arrived in the ICE agent's neighborhood, Raygoza and Brown allegedly shouted to neighbors that an ICE agent lived there and used racial slurs against the victim's wife.

"La migra lives here," and "ICE lives on your street and you should know," were some of the sentiments expressed, officials said.

Raygoza also allegedly threatened to "pop" the victim.

Brown then publicly disclosed on Instagram an address near the victim’s home and told viewers, "Come on down." In response, several individuals – also wearing masks – appeared outside the victim’s home.

As a result of the encounter, the victim's family, including two young children, were forced to relocate to another county, which caused the victim's 3-year-old son to lose disability-related healthcare benefits, officials said.

While Raygoza and Brown were convicted of stalking, the jury found them not guilty of conspiracy to publicly disclose the personal information of a federal agent.

What they're saying:

"Justice has been served against two agitators who stalked a federal employee, livestreamed it on social media, and traumatized both the victim and his family," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. "Our Constitution protects peaceful protest – not political violence and unlawful intimidation."

What's next:

Raygoza and Brown will be sentenced on June 8.

Both women face a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison if convicted.