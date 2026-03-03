Caltrans announces 55-hour weekend closure on 5 Freeway in Burbank

The Brief Caltrans will implement an extended 55-hour weekend closure on southbound I-5 in Burbank starting March 6. Southbound lanes will be reduced to two between Cohasset Street and Empire Avenue, with full overnight closures occurring on March 7 and March 9. Drivers are urged to use SR-134, SR-170, or SR-118 as detours, as heavy delays and construction noise are expected through Monday morning.



Heads up for this weekend!

Caltrans has announced the fourth of six major weekend closures on the southbound 5 Freeway in Burbank as crews continue a massive pavement rehabilitation project.

What we know:

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, March 6, southbound I-5 will be reduced to just two lanes between Cohasset Street and Empire Avenue/San Fernando Boulevard.

This 55-hour window is part of a $23.2 million effort to replace damaged pavement.

In addition to lane reductions, several ramps—including the Buena Vista Street on- and off-ramps and the Empire Avenue off-ramp—will be completely closed.

Residents nearby should expect increased noise, dust, and vibrations during the construction period.

Timeline:

Friday, March 6 (10 p.m.): Lane reductions and ramp closures begin on southbound I-5.

Saturday, March 7 (1 a.m. – 5 a.m.): Full closure of southbound I-5 from Hollywood Way to Empire Avenue for restriping.

Monday, March 9 (1 a.m. – 5 a.m.): A second full closure of the same southbound segment for final restriping.

Monday, March 9 (5 a.m.): All lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen to the public.

Spring 2026: Expected completion of the six-part extended weekend closure series.

Summer 2027: Overall project completion date.

What they're saying:

Caltrans is urging the public to stay vigilant during the construction window, reminding drivers to be "Work Zone Alert" and "Slow for the Cone Zone."

What's next:

Following this weekend’s work, two more 55-hour extended closures are scheduled to take place through the spring of 2026.

However, Caltrans warns that this current schedule is "subject to change" due to weather or operational reasons.

Drivers should monitor local updates for the dates of the fifth and sixth closures in the series.

What you can do:

Motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid heavy congestion. Recommended detours include:

Eastbound SR-134

Southbound SR-170 to eastbound SR-134

SR-118 (Motorists will be directed to southbound I-405 to southbound U.S. 101)

For real-time updates on road conditions, you can visit the Caltrans Quickmap or sign up for project-specific notifications on the official Caltrans project website.