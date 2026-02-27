LA County closes 7 public health clinics amid $50M funding crisis

The Brief Seven LA County health clinics are ending services on February 27 due to a massive $50 million funding shortfall from federal, state, and local sources. Core clinical services—including STI testing, TB treatment, and vaccinations—will be consolidated into six remaining locations and local community partners. Non-clinical programs will remain operational at most affected sites, except for the Dr. Ruth Temple Health Center, which is ending all public health programming.



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) is shuttering clinical operations at seven sites on Friday as it grapples with a $50 million budgetary deficit.

The move marks a significant shift in the county's healthcare infrastructure, forcing a transition of patient care to a smaller network of state-run facilities and community-based providers.

What we know:

Affected services include critical preventive care such as vaccinations, as well as testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and tuberculosis (TB).

While clinical services are ending at the seven specified sites, non-clinical public health programs will continue at those locations, with the sole exception of the Dr. Ruth Temple Health Center.

The Impacted Locations

The following seven clinics are ending clinical services effective February 27:

Antelope Valley: 335‐B East Avenue K6, Lancaster

Center for Community Health (Leavy): 522 S. San Pedro Street, Los Angeles

Curtis R. Tucker: 123 W. Manchester Boulevard, Inglewood

Hollywood Wilshire: 5205 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

Pomona: 750 S. Park Avenue, Pomona

Dr. Ruth Temple: 3834 S. Western Avenue, Los Angeles

Torrance: 711 Del Amo Boulevard, Torrance

What they're saying:

"Public Health is facing serious funding challenges that are reducing our ability to continue all existing programs and forcing the closure of several Public Health clinics," said Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H.M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

She added that while the closures are "deeply upsetting" and represent the "real consequences of disinvestment," the department is working to ensure clinic patients are connected to community health care providers that have expanded over the last decade.

What's next:

The DPH is focusing on a "smooth transition" by partnering with community-based organizations to absorb the patient load.

Residents are encouraged to utilize the remaining six open clinics or seek out nearby community health centers that offer comprehensive services.

The department will continue to monitor the impact of these cuts on the county’s ability to manage infectious disease outbreaks and routine public health needs.

What you can do:

If you are a current patient at one of the closing clinics, you should contact the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health or visit their website to find the nearest alternative provider.

You can also transition your care to one of the "Remaining Open" clinics listed in the department's directory to ensure no lapse in TB or STI treatments.