Rising security concerns as TSA workers to miss paychecks as partial shutdown continues

The Brief It's been three weeks since the partial government shutdown over DHS funding. Since then, TSA agents have gone unpaid. With the shutdown still going on and rising military action in Iran, experts say there could be a security risk.



With ongoing military action in Iran, there's growing concern that the partial government shutdown could jeopardize air travel security.

What they're saying:

Union leaders say TSA workers are entering their third week of not being paid as Congress continues to fight over DHS funding.

Bobby Orozco Jr. is the president of AFGE LOCAL 1260, AFL-CIO. The union represents thousands of TSA workers, including many at LAX.

He says TSA officers are set to miss their first full paycheck soon if the partial government shutdown drags on.

"The longer this goes the worse this makes the circumstances and people start thinking about what can I start doing for another job, what can I do for other income," said Orozco Jr.

Potential security risk

Dig deeper:

This past fall was the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Union leaders say TSA workers did not get paid for nearly two months.

As the military conflict in Iran unfolds, some lawmakers worry this could pose new security risks to the US should TSA workers start calling out.

Orozco says TSA workers should be getting paid during a shutdown. He adds since TSA workers thwart potential threats from a security standpoint, America cannot afford to lack TSA officers at airports nationwide.

"You talk about shoe bombing attempts and different things that have happened like liquid bomb attempts since 9/11, so that threat has never gone away, so these officers come in everyday," said Orozco Jr.

Americans urged to avoid Middle East travel

Travelers are also being cautioned about where they travel to as military action continues.

RELATED: Iran death toll rises to 6 US service members killed

The State Department is urging Americans in 14 countries to depart now due to a series of safety risks. The list of countries updated Monday includes not just Israel and Iran, but other countries like Lebanon and Egypt.

AFGE is calling on Congress to pass the Shutdown Fairness Act. The union says it would require the government to pay workers and on time during future government shutdowns.