Ice Cube to be honored at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Ice Cube is set to be honored with a hand- and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre, coinciding with the announcement of his first domestic headlining tour in over a decade.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Ice Cube, born O'Shea Jackson, will place his hand and footprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The ceremony will feature speeches from his son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and comedian Mike Epps.

Ice Cube and Epps have co-starred in several films, including "Next Friday" and "All About The Benjamins."

The ceremony aligns with the announcement of Ice Cube's "Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude" tour, starting September 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and stopping at Crypto.com Arena on September 28.

The backstory:

Ice Cube gained fame as a rapper and songwriter with N.W.A, contributing to iconic tracks like "Straight Outta Compton."

He launched his solo career in 1990 with "AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted," achieving platinum status. Ice Cube has released 11 studio albums. Each of the first five were certified platinum and the next two certified gold.

Ice Cube speaks on the field prior to the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Ice Cube began his acting career with the 1991 film "Boyz n the Hood." He later appeared in the "Friday," "Barbershop," "Are We There Yet?" and "Ride Along" franchises, which he also produced.

His other acting credits include "Three Kings," "21 Jump Street" and its sequel "22 Jump Street."

Ice Cube was also a producer of "Straight Outta Compton" and directed the 1998 dark comedy drama thriller, "The Players Club."

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017 in the recording category.

Ice Cube is a founder of the Big3 basketball league. In 2023 the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame created the Ice Cube Impact Award in collaboration with him and made him the first recipient.

