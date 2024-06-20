Comedy legend Carol Burnett places handprints, footprints outside TCL Chinese Theatre

article

Comedy legend Carol Burnett was immortalized in cement at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

In true Hollywood fashion, Burnett, 91, placed her handprints and footprints in cement during a star-studded celebration Thursday.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and Burnett's castmates in the AppleTV+ comedy "Palm Royale" Laura Dern and Bob Odenkirk joined her in speaking during the ceremony.

Other celebrities in attendance included Bill Hader, Jane Lynch, Bob Mackie, Maya Rudolph, Allison Janney, and of course legend Dick Van Dyke.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bill Hader, Jane Lynch, Carol Burnett, Bob Mackie and Maya Rudolph at the Carol Burnett Hand and Footprint in Cement Ceremony held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on June 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Burnett received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1975, was depicted on a mural at her alma mater Hollywood High School in 2002, and had the intersection of Highland and Selma avenues, adjacent to Hollywood High School, named after her in 2013.

Burnett was born in San Antonio on April 26, 1933, and moved to Hollywood as a child with her grandmother after her parents divorced.

Burnett is best known for the 1967-78 CBS variety show, "The Carol Burnett Show." She has won three Emmys as a performer, a Grammy for best spoken word album for the audio book for her 2016 memoir about her show, "In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox," and a special Tony Award.

City News Service contributed to this report