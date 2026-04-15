Ice block mysteriously crashes through roof, LA County family says

The Brief A family near Whittier is seeking an investigation after a mysterious ice block crashed through their roof into their living room. The incident left the home damaged and filled with water, with the source and contents of the ice block still unknown.



A family is seeking an investigation after an ice block mysteriously crashed through their roof.

According to the family, who live near Whittier, the flying ice block crashed through the ceiling into their living room.

Thania said she was running an errand when her husband began calling her in a frantic tone.

"I said, ‘What do you mean, an explosion?’" Thania said. "The first thing that comes to mind is it’s up in flames… We came back. My husband and I saw there were fragments of ice. There’s water everywhere."

The couple was left puzzled by the mysterious flying block of ice. As of Tuesday evening, it is unknown what was in the now-melted ice block that FOX 11’s crew at the scene described as "horribly smelling."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janet Hahn has since asked the FAA to investigate the incident.