'I think we missed our moment': Rep. Karen Bass on police reform talks ending with no deal in Congress

"There wasn't a main sticking point. It was not over qualified immunity."

Rep. Karen Bass joined us on the FOX 11 News Special Report to discuss the failure of Congress to pass a bipartisan police reform bill.

The House passed Bass' "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act" earlier this year, but it couldn't pass the 60 vote threshold in the Senate. Democratic Senator Cory Booker was working with Republican Senator Tim Scott to hammer out an agreement.

"Sen. Booker couldn't get Sen. Scott to yes," Bass said.

She said that Democrats offered Republicans to make President Donald Trump's Executive Action regarding policing a law, but they wouldn't agree.

Bass hopes that President Biden will now take a series of executive actions to create reforms.

"I think we missed our moment," Bass said of the timing.

She said while their negotiations stalled, crime numbers went up in cities across the country. "Momentum reversed," she said. In recent days, momentum has been growing for Rep. Bass to enter the race for Los Angeles Mayor. She said that a decision one way or another will come "very soon."

During an interview for FOX 11's statewide political show "The Issue Is:," labor leader Dolores Huerta said Bass was a role model for her and she hopes she runs for Mayor of Los Angeles. Bass said that compliment took her breath away.

