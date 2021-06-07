'I Am My Brother:' Scholarship launches in Long Beach to empower Black males

With summer upon us, the thought of college might be on the back burner for recent grads. Still, a group of ten African American young men from Long Beach Poly High School just might be riding the high of receiving some scholarship money.



In an effort to empower Black boys the Long Beach non-profit Tranquility Counseling Services awarded the ten with five-hundred-dollar grants and held a presentation banquet.

Founder Charron Gonder fears too many African American boys think only of being rappers and basketball players. She wants them to know they can be doctors, senators, or a police chief.

One of the world's greatest rappers is however a donor to the scholarship. Snoop Dogg is a grad from Long Beach Poly, class of '89, and Gonder says he came on board in support. She says the teens can use the money for books or whatever it is they need.



Rodney Saucier is a scholarship winner and says he had to get good grades and write an essay. Like Saucier, Nasir Mcgee is going to college too. He wants to work in sports medicine.

While Tranquility has done lots of service projects this is the first, "I Am My Brother" scholarship. Next year she hopes to hand them out to girls too.