CHP officer shot on freeway in San Diego: Report

A California Highway Patrol officer was shot on the interstate in San Diego Wednesday, according to a report from KSWB-TV, a FOX-affiliate station in San Diego.

The shooting happened near the interchange of Interstate 8 and Interstate 805 in Mission Valley in San Diego. According to CalTrans, the police investigation has forced I-8 to close in both directions.

KSWB-TV reports that there are no details available on how the officer was shot, but that San Diego Police have reported that the shooter is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.