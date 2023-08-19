Hurricane Hilary: Uber offering evacuees rides to shelters

As Hurricane Hilary makes its way toward Southern California, evacuation warnings have been issued for several areas in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties.

For those who want to evacuate, but have no means of transportation, rideshare company Uber announced a partnership with the state of California Saturday, providing free rides to temporary evacuation shelters to those who need.

Here's how it works:

Open the Uber app

Tap "Account" on the bottom right of the screen

Tap "Wallet"

Scroll down to and tap "+ Add Promo Code"

Input the code "Hilary23"

The code is good for three rides per driver up to $40 and is good through Monday, Aug. 23. The free rides can only be redeemed to or from designated shelters.

RELATED:

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department asked residents and visitors to leave Catalina Island ahead of rough seas and high winds. To assist, the city of Long Beach has opened a temporary shelter at Silverado Park located at 1545 W. 31st Street to support those who have left the island.

In San Bernandino County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation notices for residents in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and NE Yucaipa.

And in Orange County, the Sheriff's Department issued a voluntary Evacuation Warning for Silverado and Williams canyons in the Bond Fire burn scar area. The voluntary warning is in effect from 4:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Aug. 21. Deputies are urging anyone in those areas to leave, especially those with disabilities, access and/or functional needs, and canyon residents with large animals.

A map of evacuation areas can be found here.