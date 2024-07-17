Police shooting near Huntington Beach gas station leaves man injured

A police shooting late Tuesday night in Huntington Beach left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers with the Huntington Beach Police Department responded to a disturbance call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Goldenwest Street and Heil Avenue.

According to a news release from the department on the incident, officers made contact with a man on the scene and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The man was transported to a local area hospital to be treated. There were no further details on what led up to the police shooting or whether the man was armed with a weapon.

Investigators were seen surrounding the parking lot of an Arco gas station on the 16500 block of Goldenwest Street where the public was urged to avoid the area during the investigation.

No officers or bystanders were injured as a result of the shooting.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is handling the ongoing investigation.

Those with information are asked to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227. There's also the option of submitting tips online at occrimestoppers.org.