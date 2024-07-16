Security guard arrested for allegedly stealing teen's e-bike in Irvine

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy Irvine Police Department

A security guard accused of stealing a teen's e-bike in Irvine has been arrested, according to police.

The incident happened Thursday at the Rattlesnake Reservoir, located in the Orchard Hills area, north of Portola Parkway.

Police said the 13-year-old filed a police report immediately after his Super 73 e-bike was stolen. He was surprised to see it listed for sale online shortly afterward.

Detectives posed as interested buyers to meet with the seller, later identified as 22-year-old Adrian Norberto Lopez Silva of Fullerton.

After confirming the bike was indeed the stolen one, Silva was arrested for having stolen property and booked into the Orange County Jail.

Authorities said Silva works as a security guard for the reservoir area, where he patrols.

The bike has since been returned to the boy.