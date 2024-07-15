1,000 Xanax pills, ghost guns among items found in 'suspicious vehicle' in Orange County

article

A search of a "suspicious vehicle" in Buena Park resulted in one arrest and the recovery of multiple items including ghost guns, Xanax pills, and license plates.

According to the Buena Park Police Department, officers contacted that suspicious vehicle parked near Knott and Lincoln Sunday, noting that the car's VIN number didn't match its license plate.

Police pulled over the vehicle and immediately spotted a methamphetamine pipe inside, officials said.

Officers discovered two loaded ghost guns, two replica firearms, an undisclosed amount of meth, over 1,000 Xanax Pills, and 11 vehicle license plates.

An investigation also revealed the vehicle's VIN was switched, and it appeared to be a stolen vehicle that was not reported.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested and taken to the county jail on felony firearms and narcotics charges, according to authorities.