OC man charged with murder for decapitating parents, dog

An Orange County man was charged Thursday with the murder of his parents after the elderly couple and their dog were found mutilated and decapitated inside their home.

Joseph Brandon Gerdvil, 41, is accused of killing 77-year-old Ronald Walter Gerdvil and 79-year-old Antoinette Gerdvill. He was charged with two counts of special-circumstances murder of multiple murders, according to court records. He is also accused of killing their family dog.

On Tuesday, July 9, OC deputies responded to a mobile home park on Alipaz Street in San Juan Capistrano after receiving a domestic violence call. After deputies arrived, they received another call of a man covered in blood chasing the neighborhood’s maintenance worker.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Son accused of decapitating parents in Orange County

Authorities quickly located Gerdvil on a golf cart along a bike trail near Calle Arroyo. They made contact with him and a deputy-involved shooting occurred. Gerdvil was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

It is unclear if Gerdvil had a weapon on him.

According to one neighbor, David Desmond, he saw the younger Gerdvil fighting with his father on Monday.

"Younger guy was in his face, with his finger pointing at him, in his face," said David Desmond. "I didn’t hear what they were saying, but he looked really angry and the other guy was old."

"He had a drug issue. That’s why he lived there and they kept him there," Bob Demario told FOX 11.