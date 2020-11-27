Hundreds show up for opening night of the Dodgers Holiday Festival

Hundreds of people showed up for the first night of the Dodgers Holiday Festival at Dodger Stadium.



The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting a drive-thru festival with LED video displays, fake snow and a light show.



Fans came to celebrate the holidays and to celebrate the 2020 World Series champions.



"I just moved to San Francisco and wanted to come back because they won the championship and we want to be able to celebrate with them and celebrate the holidays too," said Karen.



"We went to so many games last year and all the World Series that they almost made it, but we're so glad to be the COVID champs," said Doug.



One family came to the event to honor their loved one, Emmanuel Hernandez, who passed away this year. He was a Dodgers fan.



"My brother passed away about three months ago and these are his kids [in the backseat] and we're coming to see the Dodgers. He [Emmanuel] loved the Dodgers," said Gino, Emmanuel's brother.



The festival operates in Lots 10 and 11 at Dodger Stadium from 5 to 11 p.m. most nights during the holiday season. Tickets range in price from $55 to $115 per car, depending on the day and time, and the tickets have to be purchased in advance.



The Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted out that Mookie Betts also showed up for the first night of the festival with his family.

