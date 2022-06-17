How to help the families of the slain El Monte police officers

article

Funeral arrangements are pending for two El Monte police officers who were fatally shot during a gun battle that also killed the suspect, who was free on probation for a weapons offense despite a history of arrests.

RELATED: Suspected El Monte cop killer given plea deal by Gascón's office last year

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the El Monte Civic Center in honor of Cpl. Michael Domingo Paredes, 42, and Officer Joseph Anthony Santana, 31.

The Peace Officers Research Association of California, or PORAC, established a fundraising campaign on behalf of the officers' families. The fundraiser can be found online.

On Tuesday evening, investigators said the two officers were ambushed after responding to a call near the Siesta Inn near Garvey and Central avenues. City officials said in a press release when the officers arrived at the scene, the gunman opened fire, and two officers were struck by the bullets.

The two officers were rushed to the LAC +USC Medical Center where they died from their injuries sustained in the shooting.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Justin William Flores. Officials said Flores was due in court on June 27 for a probation violation. The day before the shooting, Flores’ probation officer filed a request with LA County Superior Court for a revocation hearing, due to a possible probation violation when a woman reported he had assaulted her.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said flags at the state Capitol were lowered to half- staff in honor of the slain officers.

"Jennifer and I join Californians in mourning Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana, two brave public servants who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," he said in a statement. "Their tragic loss is a painful reminder of the risks our women and men in law enforcement face every day fulfilling the oath they were sworn to uphold. Our hearts are with their loved ones, their law enforcement family, and the people of El Monte."

A memorial of flowers and tributes was continuing to grow outside the El Monte Police Department headquarters, and more condolences poured in from police and fire agencies in the Southland and beyond.

The El Monte Farmers Market, normally held every Thursday evening on Main Street, was postponed indefinitely, along with a planned Pride Night event, as the "community grieves the loss of our two fallen heroes," according to a statement from the city.

The shooting came one day after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot multiple times during a traffic stop in Studio City. That officer was expected to survive, and a suspect in the shooting was arrested after an hours- long manhunt.

Anyone with information about the El Monte shooting was encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to 800-222-TIPS.

FOX 11's Digital Team contributed to this report.