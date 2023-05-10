Live Nation is selling tickets to Los Angeles area concerts for $25. Here's how to get them

article

Concert tickets can be expensive, especially if you're a Swiftie or are a member of the BeyHive.

This year, Live Nation is bringing back a $25 concert ticket deal to celebrate National Concert Week. The deal includes tickets to over 200 shows in and around the Southern California area.

National Concert Week kicks off on Wednesday, May 10, and runs through Tuesday, May 16. The deal gives fans the opportunity to purchase tickets for just $25. That price includes all fees, according to Live Nation.

The offer includes tickets to thousands of in-demand shows from Live Nation's upcoming roster of tours across North America, the company said. The tickets will cross multiple genres for every type of live event fan, including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and even comedy.

The artists participating in the deal this year include LL Cool J, TLC, Tears for Fears, Incubus, Jason Mraz, Pepe Aguilar, Jidenna, Nickelback, Slightly Stoopid, Matchbox Twenty, Shania Twain, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ross Matthews, Matisyahu, Warren G, Logic, Bebe Rexha, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Disturbed, Regina Spektor, Big Time Rush, Sam Hunt, Darius Rucker, Godsmack, Sam Smith, Pentatonix, All Time Low, and Counting Crows.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.



