How did Day 2 of vaccine distribution for LA County residents 65 and older go?

Wednesday marked Day 2 for Los Angeles County residents 65 and older being able to sign up online to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Day 1, by the county's own admission, was hardly smooth. The website, vaccinatelacounty.com, is running again, but due to limited vaccine supplies, available appointments are limited.

RELATED: LA County vaccination appointment site running again after crash

On Wednesday, we visited FOX 11 anchor Susan Hirasuna's mom to see if she can show us the signup process.

"She's 84 and hardly tech-savvy," Susan said.

The website opens with an apology for the first-day hiccups. Susan's mom clicked the page where she could schedule an appointment.

Advertisement

"Here you go. Here are your choices," Susan explained to her mom.

There were two vaccination sites close to Susan's mom and it appeared there were open spots. However, the first try proved none were available.

The second try was worse. They couldn't get through all together.

"How anxious are you to get the vaccine?" Susan asked.

"I don't care," her mother replied. "Only go out to get groceries."

Susan and her mom tried the phone number offered for help to sign up for an appointment. However, the number led them to an automated message.

Public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer explained why scheduling an appointment can be so challenging.

"We just are not receiving just enough vaccine doses to move as quickly as we -- and you -- would like us to," Dr. Ferrer said.

According to the county, as of the end of last week, the county had received 685,000 doses Wednesday, and just more than half of them had already been administered, with health care workers and nursing home residents/staff having top priority.

Back in Susan's parents' backyard, the ladies are still on hold.

"How do you like the process, doable?" Susan asked. "Wouldn't do it, if not for your nagging daughter?"

"That's the only reason," Susan's mom said with a laugh.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.