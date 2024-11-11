How many House seats are still undecided? Live election results

As ballots continue to be counted, many are wondering who will take control of the House.

Republicans only need four more seats to win a majority, and were leading Monday in 9 of the races that remain to be called.

As of Monday morning, 19 races for House seats were still left to be called. The majority of the races are in California, with others in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Louisiana, Iowa, Ohio, Maine and two in Arizona.

The 10 seats left to be called in California are districts 9, 13, 21, 22, 27, 39, 41, 45, 47 and 49.

Several of the races are so close, the candidates only vary by a few hundred votes.

Southern California is a key congressional battleground and these races will determine which party controls the chamber next year.

Republicans have already gained control of the Senate.

As of Monday morning, in the race for Congressional District 27 (northern LA County) Democrat George Whitesides is in the lead over incumbent Republican Mike Garcia with 50.9% of the vote compared to 49.1%.

In District 41, Republican Ken Calvert is leading over Will Rollins. The 41st District, which spans from Corona to Palm Desert, is equally divided between Republicans and Democrats. Rep. Ken Calvert is the longest-serving Republican in California’s congressional delegation, having been first elected in 1992.

In District 47, which includes Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, and other costal cities in the OC, Democrat Dave Min is currently in the lead with 50.5% of the vote while Republican Scott Baugh currently has 49.5% of votes.

In District 45, which also covers Orange County, Republican Michelle Steel is currently in the lead with 51.1% of votes in her favor over Democrat Derek Tran.

According to the Associated Press, 80% of votes had been counted across California as of 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

It is unclear when the races will officially be called.