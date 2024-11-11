Ken Calvert declares reelection in District 41; Race not yet called

Republican Congressman Ken Calvert claims reelection in California's 41st Congressional District as the race against Democratic challenger Will Rollins has yet to be formally called.

In the latest election results, which were released Nov. 11 at 5:44 p.m., Calvert had secured 51.3% of votes while Rollins had secured 48.7%.

Calvert released the following statement declaring his victory, "I’m honored that Riverside County voters have once again placed their trust in me to continue delivering results for them in Washington. This is a hard-fought victory that shows voters want someone who will put results over partisan politics. Together we’ll continue working to secure our border, bring down prices for working families and ensure law enforcement has all the tools they need to keep our communities safe. Serving Riverside County has been an honor of a lifetime. As a lifelong resident of this community, I will keep fighting every day for this region, our state, and our country."

Calvert is the longest-serving Republican in California’s congressional delegation, having been first elected in 1992. Two years ago, he defeated Rollins by about 5% points.

California’s once deeply conservative 41st congressional district was redrawn in 2021. It now looks like a "w" stretching from Corona to Palm Springs.

"I want to work hard to bring the cost of living back down to an affordable level for folks," Calvert told FOX 11. "I want to make sure they can walk safely in their neighborhoods and feel like they’re not going to be attacked."

Rollins' campaign said in a statement released on Monday, November 11, saying there could be at least 80,000 votes left to be counted in the 41st congressional district.

"We view the race as too close to call and will continue to monitor the results as we wait for potentially 20% or more of the electorate to have their voice heard," Rollins' campaign wrote, in part, on Monday.