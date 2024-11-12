CA District 47 Race: Dave Min declares victory as Scott Baugh concedes

Democratic candidate Dave Min is on the verge of taking California's 47th Congressional District seat.

The latest development comes as Republican challenger Scott Baugh conceded the race to Min on Tuesday, November 12.

It has become clear that despite running a strong campaign, connecting with voters, and mobilizing an incredible volunteer effort - that effort is going to come up a little short," Baugh wrote on social media. "I am grateful to an outstanding campaign team and the most dedicated supporters any candidate could ask for."

In the Associated Press' 5:30 p.m. update on Nov. 12, Min reportedly earned more than 164,000 votes (about 50.9%) while Baugh tallied more than 158,000 votes (49.1%). While have not called the race for District 47, Min declared himself winner around 7:45 p.m.

"Honored to announce our race in #CA47 has been called," Min wrote on social media. "I know many of us are anxious about the future of our country, but we cannot give up on America. In Congress, I will fight to protect our democracy, safeguard our freedoms, and expand economic opportunity."

