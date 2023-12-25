Hours-long Hermosa Beach standoff ends in deadly house fire; Dog rescued

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. Los Angeles County has a hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-978-3600. A national hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

A standoff at an apartment complex in Hermosa Beach that lasted for about six hours ended in a deadly fire on Christmas Eve.

The Hermosa Beach Police Department responded to a call in the 600 block of 11th Street a little after 3:15 p.m. Sunday. According to Hermosa Beach PD, it was a domestic disturbance with a man making threats to a woman.

The woman and everyone else in the house left the house and a standoff ensued between law enforcement officers and the man.

Others in the building were evacuated – with the man believed to still be inside – and at about 4:30 p.m., the home began to catch fire.

After taking down the fire, police found one person dead inside the home’s garage.

No one else was hurt at the scene, Hermosa Beach PD said. The family’s dog was rescued from the scene and is back with family.

An arson investigation has since been launched after the deadly fire.