Honoring the victims of the Los Angeles Chinese Massacre of 1871

The horror of the Los Angeles Chinese Massacre of 1871 is often untold.

LA city officials are hoping to change that soon, with a new memorial in the works to honor the victims in an often untold story as part of the Golden State's shameful past.

Dr. Gay Yuen is the Friends of the Chinese American Museum Board Chair and says she wants to remind everyone that Chinese American history is simply American history.

"This is a chapter of history. Like many, many, many chapters of history that were hidden, not told as part of US history, California history, LA history," Dr. Yuen said.

She tells this story often.

On October 24th, 1871, 18 Chinese men were killed after a mob of 500 or so people stormed what was then Chinatown.

"They did catch several white leaders who led the mob, who did the killings. But in court, they were actually prosecuted and brought to court. But there was a law that was passed in the 1850s that said no Chinese person can testify against white folks,' Dr. Yuen explained. "And so because of that, everyone got off scot-free."

She says the history was covered up and long untold, but that will change once a new memorial is placed in honor of the victims.

Six finalists have been picked from many designs submitted.